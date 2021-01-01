DAP Media Group

We( Diana McCray and Patricia Rivera Long) have been purchasing brandable domains for the past 10 years. Every time we came up with a creative idea for a brand we would buy the domain. We have held on to many of these domains knowing one day that they would be innovative businesses on the digital landscape. We are selling these domains so that you can build your own digital brand. Because of the pandemic, more people are online looking for products and services to entertain them and provide solutions to live better lives. Domains are digital assets. When you purchase a domain from us you are also buying a brand.