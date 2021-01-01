Privacy Statement

General information

Through our online service Dan.com, a market place of domain names provided on our website, we will process personal data. We highly value the privacy of our customers and observe due care in processing and protecting personal data.

Because we value your privacy, we:

process personal data in compliance with the requirements laid down by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other privacy legislation;

keep developing ourselves in providing even more privacy friendly services.

Please read this privacy statement carefully. This privacy statement is primarily directed to those using the website as a private person or as an employee of a client. Company data is only covered by this privacy statement if the data can be traced back to a natural person.

Controller of Personal Data

Undeveloped B.V. is the controller of your personal data. We are located at the Tesselschadestraat 11 in Amsterdam. If you wish to know more about our company, you can find us under chamber of commerce number 61079049.

Use of Personal Data through our Services

Certain features of our services require you to register beforehand. After your registration we will retain your user name and the personal data you provided. We will retain this personal data so that you do not have to re-enter it every time you visit our website, to contact you in connection with the execution of the agreement, for invoicing and payment, and to provide an overview of the products and services you have purchased from us.

To register on our website, we require the following personal data:

email address;

address;

full name (for Know Your Customer, KYC);

company name (in case you represent a company).

Our portal gives you access to a management environment where you can change and save your settings, including the personal data you used to register.

We have a strict real name policy in order to prevent fraud, meaning you are not allowed to use anything other than your real name (“Know Your Customer”).

When you make use of our services after registering your account (these services may include contracting services, registrar services and API transactional services as detailed in our Terms of Use), we may process your personal data in order to execute our agreement with you, perform our legitimate business interests and comply with legal obligations. These personal data may for example include:

seller profile information, such as picture, bio, date of birth and username;

domain names offered and viewed;

payment and billing details;

telephone number;

sales activity and administration;

messages between you and (potential) buyers/sellers/rentors/rentees;

These personal data will not be retained longer than necessary to execute our agreement with you or to perform our legitimate business interests or for as long as we are required to by law or regulation. For example, we are required to keep certain records for 7 years to comply with tax legislation.

If you fill out a contact form on the website or send us an email, the personal data you provide will be retained for as long as is necessary to fully answer and correctly handle your message or email, depending on the nature of the form or the content of your email.

We collect your:

name;

email address;

message.

We may contact you to perform our legitimate business purposes, for example to discuss transaction related topics with you:

by email

or telephone.

We use the personal data provided by you or which we found on your website, all in accordance with the GDPR and direct marketing laws.

We have a newsletter to inform those interested in our products and/or services. If you are a customer, your email address will be added to the list of subscribers unless you opt-out. In this case, we have a legitimate interest for sending you the newsletter. The newsletter informs you about developments of Dan.com.

If you do not or no longer wish to receive our newsletter or other mailings, you can unsubscribe by using the unsubscribe link in the newsletter.

Job applications

If you email us regarding a job opening or as part of an unsolicited application, we may process the personal data that you send us to perform our legitimate business interests. These personal data may for example include:

name;

contact details;

your CV;

reference letter(s);

diploma’s;

cover letter.

If you are not selected for the position, we will store your personal data for a maximum of 4 weeks after the procedure has ended. If you have given us permission to keep your personal data longer, we will keep your personal data for a maximum of 1 year after the application procedure has ended.

Cookies

We use very few cookies.

What cookies do we use on Dan.com? We use analytical cookies to be able to measure user-interactions on our website and we use messenger cookies to provide a live chat on our website.

We use cookies from Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager and Intercom. We entered into a data processing agreement, the last numbers of your IP address have been masked and we did not allow these parties to use your personal data for other services offered by them or partners.

We love to chat with you and support your every need. We use Intercom as a chat service. Intercom deletes your personal data every month automatically.

Providing Data to Third Parties

We may provide your personal data (partially) to third parties. These third parties may for example include payment processors, hosting providers and domain registry administrators. We do not share the personal data provided by you to third parties who are not involved in our service. We will also disclose your personal data if and insofar it is required by law or by the order of a court or similar judicial or administrative body, which may for example be the case in the event of suspicion of fraud or misuse of our website.

In case we share your personal data with third parties located outside the European Economic Area we take measures to ensure such transfer takes place in accordance with the GDPR, for example by transferring your personal data to a country with an adequate level of protection or by concluding standard contractual clauses.

Security

Your personal data is safe with us. In order to secure your personal data, we take security measures to reduce misuse of and unauthorized access to personal data. The measures we take include:

our website is secured with a SSL-certificate so personal data sent is encrypted;

we make use of secure payment providers;

we have a strict access policy. Only authorized personnel / third parties have access to your personal data;

we conclude data processing agreements with third parties who process your personal data on our behalf.

Third-party Websites

This statement is not applicable to third party websites if these are connected to this website, for example through links. We cannot guarantee that these third parties will handle your personal data in a secure and careful manner. We kindly recommend you read these websites’ privacy statements before making use of these websites.

Privacy rights

You can always contact us if you have any questions regarding our privacy policy. We would also like to inform you on your privacy rights. You have the right to:

Access;

Rectification;

Erasure;

Restrict data processing;

Data portability;

Object to data processing; and,

Not to be subject to a decision based solely on automated processing.

These rights may be subject to conditions.

You may submit any notice regarding privacy to . Please add in the subject line “Personal Data”.

The ensure that a request / objection regarding your personal data has been submitted by you, we may request a copy of your identification. If necessary, please make sure your photo, MRZ (machine readable zone, the strip with numbers on the ID certificate), document number and Citizen Service Number are made invisible to protect your privacy.

We will respond to your request without undue delay.

If you have any complaints about our processing of personal data, please let us know. You also have the right to file a complaint at the supervisory authority (Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens).

Changes to this Privacy Statement

Data protection legislation is subject to changes and developments. We reserve the right to modify this statement at any time. We recommend that you review this statement regularly, so that you remain informed of any changes. We will notify our customers if any material changes are made to this privacy statement.

Domain transaction privacy: We never share the sale price of a domain without the consent of the Transferee or Provider. When both parties allow us to share the sale price of a domain, we might share the sale data with third parties if it’s beneficial for the industry.

