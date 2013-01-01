Domain buyer guide

Do I have to pay for your services?
No, using our Domain Ownership Transfer service directly or via one of our API partners is free of charge for domain buyers.
What does starting offer mean?
The starting price represent the minimum offer you can place on a domain. The seller has set this minimum price to avoid getting offers below a specific price point. As a buyer, you can't place an offer below the starting price of a seller.
What payment provider do you use?
All of our payments are processed safely and securely by our payment provider Adyen. Read more about our payment provider Adyen by clicking on the category Trust and safety.
I have paid for a domain name, what happens next?
After we’ve secured your payment, we proceed and take full control over the domain from the seller and send you tailored transfer instructions.
Please keep in mind that every domain extension and registrar has different processes. Our guarantee, however, is that we will at all times propose the easiest and most convenient transfer process possible.
Our domain ownership transfer specialists will help you navigate the domain industry and provide support until you’re fully satisfied and have gained complete ownership over a domain.
I received the authorization code of the domain, what happens next?
Transferring a domain is easy if you’ve done it before. If it’s your first time, the process can be confusing. Each registrar / hosting provider has created different transfer processes (unfortunately) for example.
Read our blog post here to learn more: How do I transfer my domain?
Still having transfer issues? Contact your designated domain ownership transfer specialist via your buyer control panel to get tailored assistance.
What are the different payment options?
We support the following payment options: Bank wire, SEPA, Visa, MasterCard, iDeal, MisterCash, Sofort, Paypal, AliPay, WeChatPay and Bitcoins.
Do you know the asking price of this domain name?
That depends on the listing you've landed on. If you observe a so-called Buy-Now price this means that the seller works with fixed prices.
If you don't see a price then the seller hasn't set a price yet. In order to find out what his/her price is, simply place an offer to get a direct response back from the seller.
Are there any hidden costs, beyond the yearly registration of the domain?
No, at Dan.com we care about transparency and never add any additional fees or costs.
How do I know my payment is safe?
Our payment provider Adyen is one of the leading payment processors in the world powering payments for some of the biggest companies like Facebook, KLM, Spotify and Uber.
They have a banking license in place required to facilitate 100% safe and secure transactions.
We also have enabled the highest level of fraud detection systems to avoid any issues on our marketplace.
Do I receive a VAT invoice?
If VAT is applicable for your transaction, you will automatically receive an VAT invoice from us after your payment is submitted. Do you require an invoice before you pay? Please contact our support team.
I bought and transferred a domain but it's still showing a For Sale page.
Simply head to the registrar where you're managing the domain and delete our Nameservers from the DNS settings to replace our for sale page with your own site.
Are all offers I place binding?
Yes, all confirmed offers at Dan.com are legally binding.
Can you also push a domain instead of transferring?
Yes, we actually prefer doing a push as that's the faster way for buyers to take control of a newly acquired domain.
How long is my offer valid?
Every offer is valid for a duration of 7 days.
Within how many days do I need to pay for the domain I bought?
All transactions have to be completed in 24 hours. If you're a corporate buyer that requires more time to complete a purchase simply notify our team so we can inform the seller.
How do I transfer my domain name?
Transferring a domain name is easier than it looks.
We have written a short article about this step to guide you through the entire process. Click on the link below to read more:
Read more: How do I transfer my domain?
Still, need support? Simply reach out to our team at
How does buying a domain in installments work?
After securing the first installment payment from the buyer we transfer the domain from the seller’s registrar to our own registrar and give the buyer access to the DNS control panel of the domain. The domain will be managed and renewed by Dan.com until the full purchase price is paid for. Once all payments are secured, the actual ownership transfer will occur.
Are all prices including or excluding VAT?
VAT is only applicable for specific transactions involving European buyers. If you or your company is not based in Europe, you will never be charged any VAT at all.
When VAT is legally applicable, you’ll see that either on the domain for sale page that you’ve landed on or at checkout after you’ve submitted your details. We initially estimate if VAT is applicable based on the location attached to your IP address. At step 2 of our checkout you get a final confirmation from us if VAT is applicable or not.
When do you ask VAT on a domain?
You'll receive a payout notice with the full name & address of the seller including their VAT number when they're buying on behalf of a business.