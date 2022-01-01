Domain seller

My name is John Carr and I'm in Belfast, Northern Ireland. I started domaining in February 2020, enjoying every minute, learning every day and learning fast. Extensive experience in a number of industries over 25 years and have started a number of enterprises and sold one to date, back in 2007. Love sales and marketing, branding and domaining. I have many names registered at Godaddy and Dynadot and sell some of these at Dan.com Don't be afraid to make an offer on any of my domains.... If anything it will start a conversation. Thanks 👍