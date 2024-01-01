VanillaTechnologies.com is for sale
VanillaTechnologies.com
is for sale
VanillaTechnologies.com
Seller's notes about VanillaTechnologies.com
Dear Visionary Entrepreneur,
In a digital world where your brand's first impression is often online, securing this premium domain is not just an investment, it's a strategic move that sets you apart.
Imagine the possibilities: The steady stream of organic traffic. The power of an authoritative brand. The credibility that comes with this domain.
But it's more than just that. It's about smart economics. Consider the typical costs of running a business:
Physical Office Space: Renting a modest office space can easily cost $2,000 to $5,000 per month in a decent location. Over a year, that's $24,000 to $60,000.
Marketing and Advertising: SMEs spend anywhere from $30,000 to $100,000 a year on marketing alone, depending on the industry.
Staffing: One employee's salary can range from $30,000 to well over $100,000 annually. Add to this taxes, benefits, and insurance, and the cost per employee increases significantly.
Equipment and Supplies: These can cost anywhere from a few thousand to tens of thousands per year.
Website Development: Website development can run from $5,000 to $50,000, if not more.
Signage and Branding: For a physical storefront, just the sign can cost upwards of $2,000 to $10,000. This doesn't even touch on other branding materials and initiatives.
Now, put these figures against the one-time investment in this premium domain. It's not just affordable; it's cost-effective, promising a high ROI unlike any recurring business expense.
The choice is clear. Every day spent without this domain is a missed opportunity. Don't let competitors outpace you. Secure this domain today!
We've got your back
We get these questions a lot
Your burning questions about domain sales, answered.
How does your domain ownership transfer process work?
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy, lease or rent, we make the transfer simple and safe. It works like this:
Step 1: You buy, rent or lease the domain name
You will find the available purchasing options set by the seller for the domain name VanillaTechnologies.com on the right side of this page.
Step 2: We facilitate the transfer from the seller to you
Our transfer specialists will send you tailored transfer instructions and assist you with the process to obtain the domain name. On average, within 24 hours the domain name is all yours.
Step 3: Now that the domain is officially in your hands, we pay the seller.
And we’re done! Unless you require our assistance. Our transfer team is available for free post-transfer assistance.