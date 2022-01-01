Seller's notes about ultrasound.icu

Ultrasound is best known as a safe medical imaging technique, but it also finds use in certain therapies, structural testing, quality control, etc. This domain name, with the new .icu (I see you) extension is a perfect match to an imaging technology, and could be used with a company, distributor, clinic, reference site, etc.

The word ‘ultrasound’ with the .biz extension sold for $9700. Altogether there have been 17 domain name sales including the word ‘ultrasound’, with an average sales price of $1743.

All .icu domain names renew at very reasonable standard .icu rates, less than $10 per year at multiple registrars.

