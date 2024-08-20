Full ownership after7 months
Long term service fee0%
Total purchase price 699
is for sale
This very short, versatile, memorable domain name can be effectively used in many different ways. Given the twisted helix structure of DNA, it would be perfectly suited to a startup in gene therapy, genetic engineering, familial DNA tracing, ancestry DNA and other DNA related fields. It would also work effectively in materials science or engineering of anything that involves spirals and twists in building strong synthetic materials. A totally different application would be in the 'science' of using plot twists in books or films.
The domain name is currently registered until Aug 20 2024 (that prepaid period transfers with the name to the new owner without additional cost), and renews at standard rates or the science extension of less than $10 per year.
This exact word has sold in multiple extensions, including $11,500 in .me.
An optional monthly payment plan is available. On that plan you can use the domain name after the first payment, and ownership is transferred after the final payment is made.
Your burning questions about domain sales, answered.
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy, lease or rent, we make the transfer simple and safe. It works like this:
Step 1: You buy, rent or lease the domain name
You will find the available purchasing options set by the seller for the domain name twist.science on the right side of this page.
Step 2: We facilitate the transfer from the seller to you
Our transfer specialists will send you tailored transfer instructions and assist you with the process to obtain the domain name. On average, within 24 hours the domain name is all yours.
Step 3: Now that the domain is officially in your hands, we pay the seller.
And we’re done! Unless you require our assistance. Our transfer team is available for free post-transfer assistance.