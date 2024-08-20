Seller's notes about twist.science

This very short, versatile, memorable domain name can be effectively used in many different ways. Given the twisted helix structure of DNA, it would be perfectly suited to a startup in gene therapy, genetic engineering, familial DNA tracing, ancestry DNA and other DNA related fields. It would also work effectively in materials science or engineering of anything that involves spirals and twists in building strong synthetic materials. A totally different application would be in the 'science' of using plot twists in books or films.

The domain name is currently registered until Aug 20 2024 (that prepaid period transfers with the name to the new owner without additional cost), and renews at standard rates or the science extension of less than $10 per year.

This exact word has sold in multiple extensions, including $11,500 in .me.

An optional monthly payment plan is available. On that plan you can use the domain name after the first payment, and ownership is transferred after the final payment is made.

