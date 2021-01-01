When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Next to our secure domain ownership transfer process, we strictly monitor all transactions. If anything looks weird, we take immediate action. And if the seller doesn't deliver on their part of the deal, we refund you within 24 hours.
98% of all domain ownership transfers are completed within 24 hours. The seller first delivers the domain to us, then we send you your tailored transfer instructions. Need help? Our domain ownership transfer specialists will assist you at no additional cost.
Pay by bank wire and get a 1% discount or use one of the most popular payment options available through our payment processor, Adyen. Adyen is the payment platform of choice for many leading tech companies like Uber & eBay.
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy, we make the transfer simple and safe.Here’s how it works
.app domain - in English
A very up-to-date suffix at a time when mobile connectivity and related devices have found a great diffusion; ideal for those who want to promote their application regardless of the formulation of the offer, device or platform of reference.
Registering a .app domain name allows you to protect your name, brand or trademark. Therefore, the .app extension is also recommended for those who want to safeguard their brand and therefore need an online brand protection service.
Dominio .app - en español
Un sufijo muy actual en un momento en el que la conectividad móvil y los dispositivos relacionados con ella se han extendido mucho; ideal para quienes desean promocionar su aplicación independientemente de la formulación de la oferta, el dispositivo o la plataforma de referencia.
El registro de un nombre de dominio .app le permite proteger su nombre, marca o marca registrada. Por lo tanto, la extensión .app también se recomienda para aquellos que quieren proteger su marca y, por lo tanto, necesitan un servicio de protección de marca en línea.
.app域名 - 英文
在移动连接和相关设备已经变得非常普遍的时候，这是一个非常新的后缀；对于那些希望推广其应用的人来说，无论其产品的配方、设备或参考平台如何，都是理想的选择。
注册.app域名可以保护你的名字、品牌或注册商标。因此，.app扩展名也被推荐给那些想要保护其品牌并因此需要在线品牌保护服务的人。