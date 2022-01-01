Seller's notes about MetaverseREITs.Miami

Metaverse Land Domain Names

It looks like the Virtual/ Metaverse Real Estate market is going to be huge (it's already getting there), and it's only just started!

Places like Wyoming & particularly Miami, in the U.S. are going to take the ball and run with it!

The Opportunity to Acquire a name/s like this does not come around very often.

Here is a list of additional available Major Virtual Real Estate/DAO Domain Names, all centered on Miami, what will surely be one of the hottest U.S. markets, that will only increase exponentially going forward!

daos.miami

cryptodao.miami

virtualre.miami

virtualland.miami

metaversereit.miami

metaversereits.miami

metaverseland.miami

metaverseproperty.miami

metaverserealestate.miami