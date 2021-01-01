metal-spinners.biz

When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
This domain name has been registered since 2003 and has excellent SEO potential for the key words "metal spinners". It would be ideal for hosting a landing page portal about your company's metal spinning capabilities, or even an entire company website.
Metal spinning is a high precision metal forming process suitable for production of medium and high volume production runs across a variety of applications and industries, including: Automotive, Aerospace, Medical and healthcare, Bulk transport, Food production, Mining and oil extraction, Power generation, Construction, Defence, and Consumer products.
It is a fiercely competitive market, with metal spinning production capabilities across the globe, from developed markets such as the UK, US and Germany, through to high-output Asian and South American markets such as China, Vietnam, India and Brazil.
Thanks to the unique characteristics of CNC/PNC spun metal components, they have exceptional strength characteristics and repeatable high precision with component sizes ranging from a few cm to several metres in diameter, and up to several cm in thickness.