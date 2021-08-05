Seller's notes about IDApplications.com

ID ApplicationsiDApplications

A great name with two purposes:

ID Applications: A perfect site for taking Identity Applications over the Internet to verify users are who they say they are (identity verification).

iDApplications: iDApps are Intelligent DApps and are proposed as a way to fill the gap between DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations) and DApp (decentralized applications) utilizing AI (artificial intelligence). This allows the iDApp to learn from decision outcomes and adapt in real time.

A really savvy business person or group would merge these two concepts using this domain name. Creating a powerful iDApp that deals with identity verification solutions while utilizing new web 3.0 smart contracts built atop blockchain technology.