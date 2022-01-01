Seller's notes about fam.fm

Family oriented short domain and a supremely powerful brand name.

Fam.fm is not only an easy to remember 3 letter domain with a hip tld, it is a simple, memorable, two syllable, high alliteration and high euphony brand signal.

People will never forget your product when it comes to the fam.fm brand name.



Ideal for brands that are oriented towards family and group communications as the "fm" TLD has been positioned in popular culture as a shorthand for communications via its origins in "frequency modulation" of FM radio.



In contemporary culture, the "family" concept has been elevated to broader cultural connotations, reaching beyond blood relationships to describe group relationships in friendship, at work and beyond.



Alliteration is one of the hallmarks of memorable branding. A few you know:

• Best Buy

• Chuck E. Cheese

• Coco Chanel

• Coca-Cola

• Dunkin' Donuts

• Krispy Kreme

• Lulu Lemon

• PayPal

And there are literally hundreds more of the world's most famous brands using this rhetorical technique.

In addition to the classic alliteration, the pure brevity of this brand identity makes this not just a brand, but a high impact and irresistible brand phrase with viral memeological power.

Combined, these techniques employ a formidable psychological appeal, a cognitive sleight of hand that forces itself into the minds of its recipient, leaving a mark—its brand—as an easy to recall, easy to spell, easy-to-think-of-at-the-drop-of-a-hat type signal that every person who perceives it will instantly develop a familiarity that breeds lasting brand affinity.



Let fam.fm be the brand name that sets your product apart from the competition.