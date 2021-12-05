Full ownership after36 months
Long term service fee20%
Total purchase price 47,866
is for sale
B2B.ac - is available for sale with a starting offer of $999.
A great brand starts with a premium digital asset.
In 2020, the global B2B ecommerce market size was valued at USD 6.64 trillion and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% from 2021 to 2028.
B2B.ac also has a multitude of other business applications a startup business or a company seeking to rebrand.
The best offer will acquire this domain name.
Some useful info
B2B keyword has over
33,000 monthly searches in the US
10,000 monthly searches in the UK
Your burning questions about domain sales, answered.
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy, lease or rent, we make the transfer simple and safe. It works like this:
Step 1: You buy, rent or lease the domain name
You will find the available purchasing options set by the seller for the domain name B2B.ac on the right side of this page.
Step 2: We facilitate the transfer from the seller to you
Our transfer specialists will send you tailored transfer instructions and assist you with the process to obtain the domain name. On average, within 24 hours the domain name is all yours.
Step 3: Now that the domain is officially in your hands, we pay the seller.
And we’re done! Unless you require our assistance. Our transfer team is available for free post-transfer assistance.