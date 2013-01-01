Domain seller guide

How does selling a domain in installments work?
You can enable offering installments to your buyers directly from your account settings or portfolio.
Once the buyer has initiated the transaction by paying the first installed payment we proceed and take your domain under our management until the total purchase price is paid.
When the buyer is in default, you get to keep the received installed payments and the domain will be returned to you.
Are there other currency options?
At this moment the available currency options are Euro (€), U.S. Dollar ($) and Pound Sterling (£). You can change your currency preferences in your account settings.
I sold a domain, when can I expect to receive my payment?
Usually, sellers get paid out within 12 hours (on business days) after the domain is transferred.
What payout options do you have?
The most common payout sources are bank wire, Paypal & Bitcoin.
Where can I change my password?
Go to the upper right corner and click on “your name” and then on “settings”. On this page you can change your password. Don’t forget to save after filling in the current and new password!
Do I have to change the nameservers to Dan.com?
You don't have to use our For Sale pages by changing the nameservers, however, it is highly advised to use our landing pages as that increases your chance of selling your domains significantly.
Where can I set prices for my domains?
Simply head to your portfolio to directly edit your prices or use our bulk editing tools.
What does the default starting offer mean?
The default starting offer sets the starting offers of all domain in your portfolio to the set price.
Can I personalize my For Sale page?
You can personalize your For Sale pages by uploading a background image and avatar. Both can be changed inside your account settings.
The rest of the content is not changeable. We explicitly have made this choice as we optimize these pages on a weekly basis. This means that we continually track the conversion rates of those pages, and implement new features that attract potential buyers, leading to more buying actions.
Can I personalize my Public Profile?
Yes, you can personalize your Public Profile. Go to your account settings and click on the left side on "seller profile". On this page you can write a short Bio about yourself or your company. You can also set a background image and upload your picture of Avatar.
Please keep in mind that all changes you make will also influence your domains For Sale pages.
How do I set up my For Sale pages?
Settings up your For Sale pages is easy and can be done at your registrar. Just click the link below and follow the steps.
Read more: Your own For Sale pages
How much commission do you charge?
Our standard commission is 9% for normal sales and 5% if you bring your own lead.
Can I change the language of the website?
Yes, you can. At the bottom of our site, there's a small drop-down menu where you can change your preferred language.
Why is my dashboard empty?
Your dashboard is empty because you haven’t got enough information to show, yet. Your dashboard will automatically get filled in as soon as you have views or leads on your domains. If you want to see the list of your domains, please click “portfolio” in the top menu bar.