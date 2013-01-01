After-market
The after-market refers to the secondary market where already registered but unused domains are traded.
Authorization code
An Auth-Code (also called an Authorization Code, Auth-Info Code, or transfer code) is a code created by a registrar to help identify the domain name holder (also known as a registrant or registered name holder) of a domain name in a generic top-level domain ( gTLD ) operated under contract with ICANN.
This code is used to authorize transferring a domain from one registrar to another.
Brokerage
The service which helps to establish a connection to start the negotiation for a domain name. A broker stirs the negotiation process towards a successful transfer.
Buy now
An option we provide on our For Sale pages. The Buy Now price is the asking price of the seller.
ccTLD
A Country Code Top Level Domain which usually refers to the extension which is specific to a country or a region. For example, .ca for Canada, or .de for Germany. Important to note is that a domain name registration for a ccTLD falls under national jurisdiction and regulation of that country.
DNS
A Domain Name System which allows for a server to be found through a domain name, rather than an IP address. That means when you want to access our website you can type in dan.com in your browser, instead of the IP address of our server (80.240.129.10).
Domain name
Is made up of a second-level domain (dan.com), and a top-level domain (dan.com). The domain name is part of a URL (Uniform Resource Locator) which describes an address on the internet.
Domain transfer
Refers to changing the registrar of a domain name. This transfer takes place either after the sale of a domain name, or through preference for the services of another registrar.
gTLD
Generic Top Level Domains, for example .com, .net, .org. These are the more known examples but new ones are created around the clock, for example .amsterdam.
ICANN
The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers. This non-profit organisation which takes care of the coordination for the maintenance and methodologies of several databases. This organisation makes sure that the internet functions properly.
Make offer
Make an offer is a price option on our unique For Sale pages and the starting point of a transaction or negotiation.
Name server
Nameservers are like a traffic sign which points the visitor of a domain in the right direction without them noticing. A name server is only relevant for you if your registrar and your hosting company are not the same. In that case, the name servers help to connect the two. When you park your domain names with Dan.com you change your nameservers to ns1.dan.com and ns2.dan.com.
NS record
A part of the domain name system which shows that there is another set of authoritative name servers which should be pointed towards.
Parking page
Is the traditional term for what we call a For Sale page.
Premium domain name
A premium domain name is a high valued domain that fits specific (commercial) requirements.
Registrar
A registrar is a company/provider that offers domain registrations, management and renewals.
Registry
A registry is an operator or owner of a domain name extension. For example, GMO is the registry for .shop domain names.
Second level name
Is what commonly is referred to as a domain name. In dan.com the name preceding the .com is the second level name.
Top Level Domain (TLD)
The extension which follows the domain name, or also second level name. The “com” in dan.com is the TLD.
WHOIS
A protocol used to find information about a domain name or an IP address. It is here that you can find information on the domain registration, its expiration, nameservers, and contact information of the current owner.