okta prayogo

hi my name is oktaprayogo just call me okta i'm 38 years old and i just live alone And I'm trying to make money on the internet. "Trying new things" i dont know how i alive in this Internet i just want make a Dollar on a manny Platform my live is Borringg i dont have a family and i dont have Work, or job, and i just have one friend. Wait i have NFT ART in open sea but it never sold. hehe. Check HERE => https://opensea.io/OKTNFT If you don't mind I'd be happy to accept your donation