LaunchUp

Benefits of leasing to own: --Take ownership of a premium domain even on a small budget by completing smaller monthly payments. --Use the domain name without committing to the full price. So you can test the domain for your business or project without buying it outright. So if you change your mind down the road… you can simply stop payment and move on, without any problems. --Or, if you are 100% certain it’s the perfect name for your startup or business, then you can buy it outright and secure it with no future fees.