JENRRY HERNANDEZ LUNA Contact phone +58.4144557301 E-mail. jenrryh@gmail.com Follow me on Twitter, @jenrryh and also @jenrryhl on Instagram. Hi and welcome to my site, my private collection of meaningful and brand names, suitable for companies and new entrepreneurs. My name is Jenrry Hernández Luna. Married, Electrical Engineer, 25 years in managerial positions in the electric power company. I am dedicated to the sale of domain names because I thought about finding a commercial activity to take it as a form of additional income or permanent work, and so I decided to start in the domain name market. I think I am very creative and analyst to generate, in this case, domain names, even with the lack or absence of them today. I have learned in a short time the highlights of choosing a good domain name even with what little is left at the moment for new names or in the primary market. Honest, responsible and very collaborative. I accept offers and can interact with an interested buyer. All offers will be considered and honored. Having a great name will make your path to success easier and shorter.