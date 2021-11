FrauHodl.x

I am the founder of FrauHodl.x and Chief Vision Officer. We are a Web3-Advisory Boutique and our portfolio includes 500+ Web3-NTFs. Our vision and mission is: "Let's Envision Our Future Together" with our future-proof "Envision. Transform. Smile"-Methodology. We also offer a curated selection of .com-Domains which you find on this platform. Looking forward to hearing from you: frauhodl@email.de | Stay safe! #Metaverse #AI # VR #DataAnalytics #Robotics #Automation #EV #startup