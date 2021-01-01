Domain seller

Website : https://www.bakersfieldcriminaldefense.com/ Address : 1712 19th St #220, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Phone : +1 661-793-7222 Being arrested for an offense in Kern County can be frightening, particularly if you face fines and incarceration. The legal team at Koenig Law Office is ready to be your first line of defense. You are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and irrespective of the charge you are facing, we will ensure your rights are protected. Our mission is to enable you to feel ready and comfortable to face the criminal charge against you. With many years of legal experience, you can be confident that you have world-class representation throughout the criminal process.