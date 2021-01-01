Domain seller

Website : https://www.thelapuentedentist.com/ Address : 864 N Hacienda Blvd, La Puente, CA 91744 Phone : +1 626-626-7075 At La Puente Advanced Dentistry, we are devoted to offering patients an unparalleled oral health experience. We believe in providing minimally invasive and comprehensive dentistry while maintaining a partnership with our patients to boost lifelong dental health. We provide top-notch services that range from teeth cleaning, crowns, gum therapy, implants, and orthodontic dental care with Invisalign and braces. Our convenient and all-inclusive office makes La Puente Advanced Dentistry a perfect choice for professional and quick services, especially during work weeks. You could take a tour of our office, stay abreast of dental topics with our blog and learn about our innovative treatments under services. Additionally, we offer discounted membership programs to patients without insurance and referral reward programs for people who refer their family and friends. Our welcoming environment, knowledgeable and competent staff, flexible payment methods, and excellent technology integrated with old-fashioned charm are just a few reasons why patients love to receive their oral health care from us.