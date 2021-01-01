Website : https://www.sdcrimedefense.com/
Address : 2209 Highland Ave. Suite B, National City, CA 91950
Phone : +1 619-877-6894
Chula Vista Criminal Attorney is a California-based criminal defense law firm that works with defendants facing charges for a crime. We work with a team of well-educated and highly qualified attorneys who understand the law and understand different defense strategies and the impact these strategies have on your case. We are a proactive defense law firm that takes every opportunity to build a strong case for you once you hire us. We do not sit and wait for what might happen – we take the initiative to collect the information we need about your case, gather witnesses, expert testimony, and prepare the defenses that will form the bulk of your case.
