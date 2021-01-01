Digital Asset

Premium domains are short, memorable, and made of valuable keywords. It will help you stand out in search results listings, convey what you do, and catch your customers’ attention. 94% of Fortune 50 companies own or use TN domains. Amazon owns A.FINANCE A.DIRECT A.CASH and Disney acquired DISNEY.PLUS, Apple owns APPLE.WATCH. Businesses targeted at XYZ generation uses ABC.XYZ (Google), BLOCK.xyz (SQUARE). Premium Domains Sales Data: Online.Casino 510,000 USD (2018) Vacation.Rentals 500,300 USD (2017) Home.Loans 500,000 USD (2017) Free.Games 335,000 USD (2019) The.Club 300,000 USD (2017) Casino.Online 201,250 USD (2017) 1.xyz 182,971 USD (2016)