Seller's notes about XXL.science

This short, memorable acronym domain name is one of the very few XXL available in any sensible extension. The domain name is ideally suited for a site that deals with "large" science, whether that is large physically, in importance, or in other ways. Other business possibilities exist everything from the science of clothing to analysts that specialize in big data.

Third party Estibot estimate of worth for this domain name is $9100.

The domain name is already registered until Nov. 23, 2023, and that transfers to the new owner. The domain name renews at standard .science rates, currently about $12 per year at multiple registrars.