This wpmatic.io domain belonged to an SEO company (now defunct).
They were able to increase the DR by linking all websites they serviced to this URL. There are very high DR backlinks, which are impossible to get otherwise.
Highlights:
High DR
Google indexed
No manual penalties
See screenshots here: https://wpmatic.io/domain-snapshot/
Best for:
This domain is best for the following categories of users:
1. SEO agencies. Redirect the domain to your website and gain a huge authority boost in no time.
2. Affiliate marketers focused on promoting WP hosting, themes, keyword tools, and other WP-related products. Build an affiliate niche website on wpmatic.io or redirect it to your website. With DR 75 you can target the most competitive topics instead of wasting 2-3 years on low-traffic long tail keywords until you build enough authority.
3. PBN. This could be a very powerful PBN site.
4. Accept guest posts for a fee. Put the "Write for us" ad at the top and people will be sending you guest post requests.