The Women's Environment & Development Organization (WEDO) is an international non-governmental organization based in New York City, U.S. that advocates women’s equality in global policy. Its early successes included achieving gender equality in the final documents of Agenda 21 and the Rio Declaration. In 2006, the organization was named as an international Champion of the Earth by the United Nations Environment Programme.
The Women’s Environment and Development Organization (WEDO), was founded in 1990 by two influential women, former United States Congresswoman Bella Abzug and Mim Kelber who was a feminist activist. Several pioneers have also contributed to the development of this organization such as Thais Corral, Jocelyn Dow, Wangari Maathai, Brownie Ledbetter, Chief Bisi Ogunleye, and Vandana Shiva. The organization fights for women’s rights on an international level through a series of worldwide conferences and actions.
