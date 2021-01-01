Seller's notes about ViewMe.app

A dedicated website for your mobile application is crucial to the marketing success of your app, it boosts global outreach, attracting more visits from search engine results, significantly lowers marketing costs, all while helping you build an online asset over which you have 100% control.

- Get discovered: with a dedicated website for your application, it’ll be easier for people to find you, learn more about your app, and increase your visibility and conversion rate.

- Legitimacy and credibility: any genuine business should have an online presence, a web address where your customers and your partners can easily reach you.

- Online brand protection: you have total control of your .app domain and are not dependent solely on third-party platforms like App Store, Google Play.

- Instant authority and recognition, competitive advantage: your app will be perceived as the authority name in the crowded space of apps with the same or similar name.

- .app is operated by Google, and future updates to Google algorithms may favour the .app extension over others and influence search engine results and ranking.

Premium Domains like ViewMe.app are valuable digital assets, and exactly like premium real estate, command higher prices. For example:

• Shop.app was sold for $200,000 in 2020 - Shopify is using it for their shopping app called Shop

• ZB.app was sold for $91,000 in 2019

• Support.app was sold for $30,000 in 2019

• Me.app was sold for $ 24,000 in 2020

• Dispatch.app was sold for $ 15,000 in 2018

• Host.app was sold for $ 13,981 in 2018

• Less.app was sold for $ 12,000 in 2019

ViewMe.app is available for purchasing and flexible, lease to own payment options are available.