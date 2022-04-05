When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Next to our secure domain ownership transfer process, we strictly monitor all transactions. If anything looks weird, we take immediate action. And if the seller doesn't deliver on their part of the deal, we refund you within 24 hours.
98% of all domain ownership transfers are completed within 24 hours. The seller first delivers the domain to us, then we send you your tailored transfer instructions. Need help? Our domain ownership transfer specialists will assist you at no additional cost.
Pay by bank wire and get a 1% discount or use one of the most popular payment options available through our payment processor, Adyen. Adyen is the payment platform of choice for many leading tech companies like Uber & eBay.
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy, we make the transfer simple and safe.Here’s how it works
UtcfsSecurityProducts.com was a security and access solution products website run by a company named (UTC Fire & Security) from 2011.
Domain Specifications:
DR: 38, UR: 13, DA: 32, PA: 34
Live RD: 215, Live Backlinks: 1.36K
Age: 11 Years
Ahrefs Screenshot:
https://imgur.com/a/uwq9X84
Domain Highlights
1. Brandable Name: UtcfsSecurityProducts.com is a 3-word highly brandable domain that can be built as a money site.
2. Wayback Archive: (Here’s how the website looked in 2011)
https://web.archive.org/web/20110509075907/http://utcfssecurityproducts.com/Pages/Home.aspx
3. Strong Backlink Profile: This domain gathered a lot of links from popular websites like securitysales.com, asmag.com, homeseer.com, professionalsecurity.co.uk, ipvm.com, controleng.com, bt.com, cert.org and more. With such a strong link profile, you get an awesome jumpstart, and help you to take down the competitors with ease!
Referring Domain Screenshot: https://imgur.com/a/x0XAGan
4. Anchor Text: Anchor text profile is clean, diversified and consists of mostly branded, generic terms and URLs.
Anchor Text Screenshot:
https://imgur.com/a/X9H6gVY
5. Organic Keywords & Traffic: The domain has some organic traffic which shows that Google had good trust in the domain and it was ranking for several keywords now.
Traffic Screenshot:
https://imgur.com/a/LUzGklc
6. No Trademark: We couldn’t find any active trademark.
This domain could be repurposed as a Money site or a very strong PBN in the Security, Surveillance, Access Control & Similar niches.