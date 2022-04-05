Buyer Protection Program

When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.

Next to our secure domain ownership transfer process, we strictly monitor all transactions. If anything looks weird, we take immediate action. And if the seller doesn't deliver on their part of the deal, we refund you within 24 hours.

Fast & easy transfers

98% of all domain ownership transfers are completed within 24 hours. The seller first delivers the domain to us, then we send you your tailored transfer instructions. Need help? Our domain ownership transfer specialists will assist you at no additional cost.

Hassle free payments

Pay by bank wire and get a 1% discount or use one of the most popular payment options available through our payment processor, Adyen. Adyen is the payment platform of choice for many leading tech companies like Uber & eBay.

Estimated VAT overview

Estimate in USD

Make an offer conditions

Estimate in USD

The domain name

UtcfsSecurityProducts.com

is for sale!
SB
Listed by
SOURAV BISWAS

Get this domain

Pay the full USD $800 now, or make an offer.

Next )
  • )Free Ownership transfer
  • )Free Transaction support
  • )Secure payments
SB
Listed by
SOURAV BISWAS
Buyer Protection program
Fast & easy transfers
Hassle free payments

The simple, safe way to buy domain names

No matter what kind of domain you want to buy, we make the transfer simple and safe.

Here’s how it works )

Traffic stats for this domain

Seller's notes about UtcfsSecurityProducts.com

UtcfsSecurityProducts.com was a security and access solution products website run by a company named (UTC Fire & Security) from 2011.

Domain Specifications:

DR: 38, UR: 13, DA: 32, PA: 34

Live RD: 215, Live Backlinks: 1.36K
Age: 11 Years

Ahrefs Screenshot:

https://imgur.com/a/uwq9X84


Domain Highlights

1. Brandable Name: UtcfsSecurityProducts.com is a 3-word highly brandable domain that can be built as a money site.


2. Wayback Archive: (Here’s how the website looked in 2011)

https://web.archive.org/web/20110509075907/http://utcfssecurityproducts.com/Pages/Home.aspx


3. Strong Backlink Profile: This domain gathered a lot of links from popular websites like securitysales.com, asmag.com, homeseer.com, professionalsecurity.co.uk, ipvm.com, controleng.com, bt.com, cert.org and more. With such a strong link profile, you get an awesome jumpstart, and help you to take down the competitors with ease!


Referring Domain Screenshot: https://imgur.com/a/x0XAGan


4. Anchor Text: Anchor text profile is clean, diversified and consists of mostly branded, generic terms and URLs.


Anchor Text Screenshot:
https://imgur.com/a/X9H6gVY


5. Organic Keywords & Traffic: The domain has some organic traffic which shows that Google had good trust in the domain and it was ranking for several keywords now.


Traffic Screenshot:

https://imgur.com/a/LUzGklc


6. No Trademark: We couldn’t find any active trademark.


This domain could be repurposed as a Money site or a very strong PBN in the Security, Surveillance, Access Control & Similar niches.

Explore other popular domains from the seller

See more domains
$800
/now
Buy