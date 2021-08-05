Seller's notes about UseVortex.com

Use Vortex

Vortex is a powerful name.

It is defined as something that resembles a whirlpool.

A vortex is a powerful force of nature.

Many projects and companies are naming themselves vortex, but all the good domain extensions are taken.

According to dotDB as of April 4, 2022 there are 237 domain extensions registered for the word "vortex" and over 11,000 domains with "vortex" in them.

UseVortex.com is a simple way to promote your Vortex project or company with a simple, easy sounding .com domain.