The domain name

Ubiquiversal.com

is for sale!
RealDomainEstate.com
Listed by
RealDomainEstate.com

Pay the full USD $888,888 now, or select Lease to Own

Pick the price that matches your budget.

USD $65,186
Monthly Payment
15
Months
)
)
Full ownership after 15 months
More information
  • )Free Ownership transfer
  • )Free Transaction support
  • )Secure payments
RealDomainEstate.com
Listed by
RealDomainEstate.com
Seller's notes about Ubiquiversal.com

“Ubiquiverse” is an amalgam of “ubiquitous” & “universe.”. Ubiquitous meaning “present everywhere”.....

Ubiquiverse? The next Big Bang thing?

Ubiquiverse as a collective virtual shared universe, created by the convergence of virtually enhanced ubiquitous reality, including the sum of all virtual worlds, augmented reality, and the Internet, leveraging on the ubiquitous connectivity within and beyond the universe. The word "UBIQUIVERSE" meaning “beyond ubiquity” and "boundless universe" “connected universes”; which is typically used to describe the concept of a future iteration of the ubiquitous internet or universe, made up of persistent, shared, 3D virtual spaces linked into a perceived virtual universe.

For the metaverse to be achieved, it has to be ubiquitous and this is why "Ubiquiverse" and “Ubiquitous Reality” are the real manifestation of the Metaverse.

