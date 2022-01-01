When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Next to our secure domain ownership transfer process, we strictly monitor all transactions. If anything looks weird, we take immediate action. And if the seller doesn't deliver on their part of the deal, we refund you within 24 hours.
98% of all domain ownership transfers are completed within 24 hours. The seller first delivers the domain to us, then we send you your tailored transfer instructions. Need help? Our domain ownership transfer specialists will assist you at no additional cost.
Pay by bank wire and get a 1% discount or use one of the most popular payment options available through our payment processor, Adyen. Adyen is the payment platform of choice for many leading tech companies like Uber & eBay.
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy, we make the transfer simple and safe.Here’s how it works
TokenPaying.com
The SLICK & CATCHY name and the ending .COM make this domain
PARTICULARLY VALUABLE.
Accelerate Value Creation
Lower Marketing Expenses
Instant Brand Recognition & Recall
Hurry. Once it's sold, this opportunity will be gone!
.
中文好域名 = 赢在起点！
好域名，捍卫品牌形象
好域名才能体现企业实力，也是用户信任的基石。
小米:“拿不下好域名就别干了！”
.
好域名，获取更多流量
好域名便于识记和传播，让推广营销事半功倍。
酒仙网:“一个好域名可以省下90%的广告费。”
好域名，只有唯一主人
世界上只有一个【TOKEN PAYING .COM】
别让竞争对手抢走心头爱！
.
出租给自己！
.
TOKENPAYING.COM
Own this domain today!