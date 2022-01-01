Seller's notes about Swap.Fyi

There are many exchange services on the market that allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies for traditional currencies or for other cryptos. However, due to the limited liquidity and number of trading pairs on each exchange, users that want to trade directly between two crypto tokens are sometimes unable to do so.

This is especially true for the less popular tokens, because they are often only available on a small number of exchanges. Instead of a direct trade, users are forced to include the intermediate step of converting into and out of fiat money or one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, such as BTC or ETH.

However, some exchange services target this issue specifically by aggregating multiple other exchanges and sourcing liquidity from them. The end result is that users are able to swap between two cryptocurrencies directly without the inconvenience and double fees associated with conducting a trade in two steps. Some of the services that allow token swaps are Metamask, ShapeShift and AirSwap.

Possible Uses

