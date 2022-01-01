Full ownership after5 months
Long term service fee0%
Total purchase price 499
is for sale
There are many exchange services on the market that allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies for traditional currencies or for other cryptos. However, due to the limited liquidity and number of trading pairs on each exchange, users that want to trade directly between two crypto tokens are sometimes unable to do so.
This is especially true for the less popular tokens, because they are often only available on a small number of exchanges. Instead of a direct trade, users are forced to include the intermediate step of converting into and out of fiat money or one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, such as BTC or ETH.
However, some exchange services target this issue specifically by aggregating multiple other exchanges and sourcing liquidity from them. The end result is that users are able to swap between two cryptocurrencies directly without the inconvenience and double fees associated with conducting a trade in two steps. Some of the services that allow token swaps are Metamask, ShapeShift and AirSwap.
Possible Uses
a Marketing or Advertising company, Agency & Consulting Brands, a Mobile App and many more!
Your burning questions about domain sales, answered.
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy, lease or rent, we make the transfer simple and safe. It works like this:
Step 1: You buy, rent or lease the domain name
You will find the available purchasing options set by the seller for the domain name Swap.Fyi on the right side of this page.
Step 2: We facilitate the transfer from the seller to you
Our transfer specialists will send you tailored transfer instructions and assist you with the process to obtain the domain name. On average, within 24 hours the domain name is all yours.
Step 3: Now that the domain is officially in your hands, we pay the seller.
And we’re done! Unless you require our assistance. Our transfer team is available for free post-transfer assistance.