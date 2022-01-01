Seller's notes about StLouisMed.com

Need a premium domain for telemedicine in the Saint Louis area? Or maybe medical equipment, home health or pharmaceutical services? Possibilities abound.

THERE ARE 17 PLACES IN THE WORLD NAMED "Saint Louis" according to GeoTargit. SO MANY GEOGRAPHIC POSSIBILITIES EXIST!



Note also that this is the first time for sale by the long-standing owner, and may be a limited-time offer.



Registrar appraisal over $1200. Make an offer NOW, and you could be the proud owner of this special, catchy domain TODAY!