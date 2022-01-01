Soccers.co.uk

When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
"Soccer team" and "Soccer" redirect here. For the band, see Soccer Team (band). For other uses, see Soccer (disambiguation).
This article is about the sport of association football. For other codes of football, see Football.
Association football
Football iu 1996.jpg
The attacking player (No. 10) attempts to kick the ball beyond the opposing team's goalkeeper, between the goalposts, and beneath the crossbar to score a goal.
Highest governing body FIFA
Nicknames
World Game[1]The Beautiful Game
First played Mid-19th century England[2][3]
Characteristics
Team members 11 per side (including goalkeeper)
Mixed gender No, separate competitions
Type Team sport, ball sport
Equipment Football (or soccer ball)
Venue Football pitch (also known as football field, football ground, soccer field, soccer pitch or simply "pitch")
Glossary Glossary of association football
Presence
Country or region Worldwide
Olympic Men's since the 1900 Olympics and women's since the 1996 Olympics
Paralympic 5-a-side since 2004 and 7-a-side from 1984 to 2016
Association football, more commonly known as simply football or soccer,[a] is a team sport played with a spherical ball between two teams of 11 players. It is played by approximately 250 million players in over 200 countries and dependencies, making it the world's most popular sport. The game is played on a rectangular field called a pitch with a goal at each end. The object of the game is to score more goals than the opposition by moving the ball beyond the goal line into the opposing goal, usually within a time frame of 90 or more minutes.