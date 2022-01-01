Buyer Protection Program

The domain name

Soccers.co.uk

is for sale!
BoredWine
Listed by
BoredWine

Pay the full USD $17,888 now, or make an offer.

BoredWine
Listed by
BoredWine
Seller's notes about Soccers.co.uk

"Soccer team" and "Soccer" redirect here. For the band, see Soccer Team (band). For other uses, see Soccer (disambiguation).

This article is about the sport of association football. For other codes of football, see Football.

Association football

Football iu 1996.jpg

The attacking player (No. 10) attempts to kick the ball beyond the opposing team's goalkeeper, between the goalposts, and beneath the crossbar to score a goal.

Highest governing body FIFA

Nicknames

World Game[1]The Beautiful Game

First played Mid-19th century England[2][3]

Characteristics

Team members 11 per side (including goalkeeper)

Mixed gender No, separate competitions

Type Team sport, ball sport

Equipment Football (or soccer ball)

Venue Football pitch (also known as football field, football ground, soccer field, soccer pitch or simply "pitch")

Glossary Glossary of association football

Presence

Country or region Worldwide

Olympic Men's since the 1900 Olympics and women's since the 1996 Olympics

Paralympic 5-a-side since 2004 and 7-a-side from 1984 to 2016

Association football, more commonly known as simply football or soccer,[a] is a team sport played with a spherical ball between two teams of 11 players. It is played by approximately 250 million players in over 200 countries and dependencies, making it the world's most popular sport. The game is played on a rectangular field called a pitch with a goal at each end. The object of the game is to score more goals than the opposition by moving the ball beyond the goal line into the opposing goal, usually within a time frame of 90 or more minutes.

$17,888
