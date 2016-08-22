SmartIoT.net

When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Next to our secure domain ownership transfer process, we strictly monitor all transactions. If anything looks weird, we take immediate action. And if the seller doesn't deliver on their part of the deal, we refund you within 24 hours.
98% of all domain ownership transfers are completed within 24 hours. The seller first delivers the domain to us, then we send you your tailored transfer instructions. Need help? Our domain ownership transfer specialists will assist you at no additional cost.
Pay by bank wire and get a 1% discount or use one of the most popular payment options available through our payment processor, Adyen. Adyen is the payment platform of choice for many leading tech companies like Uber & eBay.
Full ownership after37 months
Long term service fee30%
Total purchase price 4,063
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy or lease, we make the transfer simple and safe.Here’s how it works
→ Domain Valuation Details:
‣ High search volume.
‣ High Demand:
• The keyword "SmartIoT" is taken in 79 different domain name extensions.
• The keyword "SmartIoT" appears in 273 other domain names.
(Source: dotdb.com.)
‣ .net is one of the best global domain name extensions of this keyword. This extension is especially very suitable for online businesses, tech/IT companies, portals, networks or large companies, etc.
Featured and Similar Domains Sold:
smarttrade.com: $72,000
smartstop.com: $59,000
smartwatches.com: $55,000
smart.co: $52,820
weldingrobots.com: $50,000
smartgrid.com: $33,500
smartdoors.com: $30,000
...
rentsmart.net: $7,500
smartenergy.net: $7.000
smarthome.net: $6,900
smartmarket.net: $4,888
(source:namebio.com)
This high-quality and brandable domain name is available to purchase. Big opportunity to build a new project or increase your domain name/branding authority and your website's SEO power.
You can buy this domain name easily, quickly, and safely via dan.com which is one of the best domain escrow services.
Member since 2016-08-22
Domain Yurdu is a premium and brandable domain reseller, brokerage, and consulting company. Turn your idea into a reality and secure your domain name with industry-leading domain marketplace dan.com's Buyer Protection Program before someone else does.