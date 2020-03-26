When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Next to our secure domain ownership transfer process, we strictly monitor all transactions. If anything looks weird, we take immediate action. And if the seller doesn't deliver on their part of the deal, we refund you within 24 hours.
98% of all domain ownership transfers are completed within 24 hours. The seller first delivers the domain to us, then we send you your tailored transfer instructions. Need help? Our domain ownership transfer specialists will assist you at no additional cost.
Pay by bank wire and get a 1% discount or use one of the most popular payment options available through our payment processor, Adyen. Adyen is the payment platform of choice for many leading tech companies like Uber & eBay.
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy, we make the transfer simple and safe.Here’s how it works
We are a partnership that does significant pioneering development and research in Internet and connected technologies. In addition, and we have a number of domain names that we have in use in commerce and other use decentralized from Internet use. In many cases, our use of the listed names might be possible to move, so we are pragmatic and open to reviewing proposals. If you see a name we are using, propose an offer in the amount of your budget and we’ll review the opportunity of sale. IMPORTANT: By submitting an offer on domains listed by this seller, you confirm that neither you, nor the organization on whose behalf you are acting (if applicable), claims a legal right to the domain(s). You confirm that your use of this Brokerage Service constitutes an express waiver of any applicable intellectual property rights to the domain name and you acknowledge that the domain name registrant is relying on this waiver when electing to receive your offer and to engage in dialog regarding the potential purchase and/or sale of the domain nameSee seller profile