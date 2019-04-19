ShoeHawker.com

When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Next to our secure domain ownership transfer process, we strictly monitor all transactions. If anything looks weird, we take immediate action. And if the seller doesn't deliver on their part of the deal, we refund you within 24 hours.
98% of all domain ownership transfers are completed within 24 hours. The seller first delivers the domain to us, then we send you your tailored transfer instructions. Need help? Our domain ownership transfer specialists will assist you at no additional cost.
Pay by bank wire and get a 1% discount or use one of the most popular payment options available through our payment processor, Adyen. Adyen is the payment platform of choice for many leading tech companies like Uber & eBay.
Full ownership after12 months
Long term service fee0%
Total purchase price 3,000
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy, lease or rent, we make the transfer simple and safe.Here’s how it works
Brandable Names is a specialist naming agency providing curated brand names on emerging trends to businesses and start ups for ready to use.
Our goal is to create names which are meaningful, yet so brandable to stick in the minds of the listeners to ‘Beat the Forgetfulness’
All our domains have economical renewal price between $10-30 USD yearly (depending on the extension).
We also offer Renting option for our domains, at affordable monthly rental, to businesses and start-ups which are low on working capital when starting up. Once the business is up and running, the option to purchase the domain, outright or lease, is always open.
For updates follow us at twitter.com/Brandablenam_es
Read more at medium.com/@Brandablenames
Visit our domain shop at www.Brandnam.es
For inquiries or specific naming requirements, visit our website at BrandableNames.io
Welcome to Brandable Names - Domain Shop. We provide curated brand names on emerging trends to businesses and start ups for ready to use.
Our goal is to create names which are meaningful, yet so brandable to stick in the minds of the listeners to ‘Beat the Forgetfulness’
All our domains have economical renewal price between $10-30 USD yearly (depending on the extension).
We also offer Renting option for our domains, at affordable monthly rental, to businesses and start-ups which are low on working capital when starting up. Once the business is up and running, the option to purchase the domain, outright or lease, is always open.
For inquiries or specific naming requirements please visit our website brandablenames.io
For updates follow us at twitter.com/brandablenam_es
Read more at medium.com/@brandablenamesSee seller profile