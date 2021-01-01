Shit2Earn.com

Full ownership after12 months
Long term service fee0%
Total purchase price 2,298
is for sale
Did you know?
An average person defecates about 500g a day, which can be converted to 50 liters of methane gas. This gas can generate 0.5kWh of electricity or be used to drive a car for about 1.2km (0.75 miles).
Human waste is an extremely valuable energy source, so much that biogas potentially available from human waste worldwide could have a value of up to US$9.5 billion in natural gas equivalent and the residue, dried and charred, could produce 2 million tonnes of charcoal-equivalent fuel, curbing the destruction of forests.
