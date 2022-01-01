sesso.website

When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Next to our secure domain ownership transfer process, we strictly monitor all transactions. If anything looks weird, we take immediate action. And if the seller doesn't deliver on their part of the deal, we refund you within 24 hours.
Fast & easy transfers
98% of all domain ownership transfers are completed within 24 hours. The seller first delivers the domain to us, then we send you your tailored transfer instructions. Need help? Our domain ownership transfer specialists will assist you at no additional cost.
Hassle free payments
Pay by bank wire and get a 1% discount or use one of the most popular payment options available through our payment processor, Adyen. Adyen is the payment platform of choice for many leading tech companies like Uber & eBay.
Lease to Own conditions
€169
Monthly Payment
60
Months
Price overview
Full ownership after60months
Long term service fee30%
Total purchase price10,101
Use the domain shortly after payment
After the first payment, our system automatically transfers the domain to our own holding registrar to keep it safe and available for you. Once the transfer is done (this can vary per domain since some registrars approve transfers only after 5 days) you can manage the DNS of the domain via your Buyer Control Panel.
Domain transfer after the final installment is paid
When the final installment is paid for, we will assist you with transferring the domain to a registrar of your choice and changing the ownership records of the domain.
Stop at any time
You can cancel an installment transaction whenever you want. This is only available for buyers. Sellers can’t cancel the contract, as long as you do not miss any final monthly payment deadline(s). When you opt to cancel a transaction, the received installments will be kept by the seller. You won’t receive the ownership of the domain and the domain will be returned to the original seller.
Long term service fee
Long term service fee is a fee percentage added when you pick a period longer than 1 year. The fee is included in the price you see in the Lease to Own dialog.
Pricing example of Lease to Own models
Domain price
Installments
Service fee
$1,000
1 - 12 months
$0 (0%)
$1,000
13 - 24 months
$100 (10%)
$1,000
25 - 36 months
$200 (20%)
$1,000
37 - 60 months
$300 (30%)
What does the service fee cost cover?
The service fee covers the transfer & renewal expenses of the domain, hosting DNS, providing support for years, and the recurring monthly payment processing expenses that Dan makes to facilitate this type of transaction.
"Rinnovo già pagato per i prossimi 10 anni
Possibilità di usare subito il dominio e pagarlo a rate.
Renewal already paid for the next 10 years
You can use the domain immediately and pay it in installments."