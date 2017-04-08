Seller's notes about SAAS.ai

***SAAS.ai*** Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) when fused with AI becomes an absolute category-killer brand.One work dictionary process. It invokes feeling of powerful forward direction and possibilities.

This is a perfect name for a company looking to sling-shot itself into the lead. Short and memorable, only 4 letters. On .ai (Artificial Intelligence) extension, it allows company to communicate that this is a smart and ever evolving name.

As a brand, SAAS captures imagination and possibilities. This tech forward brand is perfect for any to capture and dominate tech market. This brand promises something out of this world to its customers.

Potential uses: SaaS products, SaaS developers, AI development companies, Ai Agency, Future facing company, Ai think tank, Software company, Software product







