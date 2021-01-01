Seller's notes about RingMe.app

"Why a Premium .App

The app industry is growing fast, pushing startups to focus on getting found. A dedicated web address boosts global outreach, attracting more visits from search engine results and reducing marketing costs.

- Get Found: You can easily announce people where to get the app and allow users to spread the word.

- Authority and Recognition: It will instantly trust your app as the authority name in the crowded space of apps with same or similar title.

- Increase Traffic: Showcase your app to a larger audience. Encourage more downloads coming from web searches and direct visits.

- Memorability: A great .app address is easy to remember for new and returning users.

- Save on Marketing and SEO: It's also a priceless asset to effectively market your app on any media and to rank higher for your primary keywords." Source: Brand.app

Examples: Uber App, Mashable App, Curve App, Nomad App, Cash App, Dave App, Albert App, Forecast App, Munich App, Podcast App, Jane App, Bear App, CityHunt App, Steps App, Picnic App, Repeat App

