A chance to acquire a highly valuable short domain name that can be used in a variety of purposes, especially in the real estate industry and/or vacation rentals.
Some solid business ideas that this domain would be perfect for..
- URL shortening service like bit.ly but aimed at real estate listings
- A marketplace for vacation rentals
- A marketplace for real estate agencies
- A social platform/community for real estate agents
- A marketplace for short term rentals
- A classified site for short term rentals like Craigslist
- A meta search aggregator like Rentals.com
- Link promotion tool like linktr.ee
- Distribution channel manager for short term rentals like Rentals United and Your.Rentals
Or, thinking outside the real estate box then this domain would be perfect for...
- Peer to peer rental marketplace for any goods or services by setting up sub-domains, some examples... car.ren.tl, boat.ren.tl, bike.ren.tl etc...
Included in the sale...
Transfer of the domain name ren.tl
Free logo based on version above with 3 revisions; delivered as an editable Sketch file (vector)
Note: Logo above is a font that I customised and will form the basis of the free logo.