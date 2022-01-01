Seller's notes about remotesmile.com

This is a perfect domain for promoting and/or selling clear alignment treatment, such as Invisalign.



The new trend for correcting teeth nowadays is to use invisible aligners, due to their seamless appearance and easy use. On top of this, many companies that offer this service offer a shipping kit where the consumer makes a mold of their teeth and then sends it back to the company.

Once at the company's lab, they 3D model it, and create a computerized simulation of the desired new position. The clear alignments are then shipped to the client periodically to achieve these changes of the smile. Everything is coordinated remotely with no need to visit to a dental office.

The average price for a service like this is anywhere from $2,500 to $6,000, depending on the complexity of the corrections.