Buyer Protection Program

When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.

Next to our secure domain ownership transfer process, we strictly monitor all transactions. If anything looks weird, we take immediate action. And if the seller doesn't deliver on their part of the deal, we refund you within 24 hours.

Fast & easy transfers

98% of all domain ownership transfers are completed within 24 hours. The seller first delivers the domain to us, then we send you your tailored transfer instructions. Need help? Our domain ownership transfer specialists will assist you at no additional cost.

Hassle free payments

Pay by bank wire and get a 1% discount or use one of the most popular payment options available through our payment processor, Adyen. Adyen is the payment platform of choice for many leading tech companies like Uber & eBay.

Make an offer conditions

Estimate in USD

The domain name

rdg.co

is for sale!
PS
Listed by
PSO

Make an offer

Next )
  • )Free Ownership transfer
  • )Free Transaction support
  • )Secure payments
PS
Listed by
PSO
Buyer Protection program
Fast & easy transfers
Hassle free payments

The simple, safe way to buy domain names

No matter what kind of domain you want to buy, we make the transfer simple and safe.

Here’s how it works )

Seller's notes about rdg.co

If you have any question please contact us at so@tosumup.com

A few public, confirmed .Co sales:

eth.co sold for 300,000 USD

Cargo.co for 33,091 USD

Sentry.co for 24,500 USD

Porn.co sold for 162,000 USD

Link.co 120,000 USD

Kitchen.co sold for 84,100 USD

UM.co for 65,817 USD

Coach.co sold for 29,814 USD

Heyday.co 45,000 USD

Upper.co 35,000 USD

CBD.co 50,000 USD

8.co 115,000 USD

Offices.co 22,467 USD

declare.co 22,000 USD

aspen.co 22,500 USD

cats.co 26,500 USD

circa.co 28,000 USD

civic.co 27,000 USD

ed.co 50,000 USD

feed.co 85,000 USD

G.co 1,5 Million

generate.co 39,500 USD

jot.co 38,5000 USD

kama.co 22,224 USD

lead.co 25,000 USD

leaf.co 89,000 USD

Mobile.co 238,000 USD

nurture.co 45,000 USD

o.co 350,000 USD

pay.co 46,087 USD

rival.co 30,000 USD

scalable.co 25,000 USD

smart.co 52,820 USD

tow.co 24,000 USD

and many, many others.

Make offer