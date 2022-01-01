When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
If you have any question please contact us at so@tosumup.com
A few public, confirmed .Co sales:
eth.co sold for 300,000 USD
Cargo.co for 33,091 USD
Sentry.co for 24,500 USD
Porn.co sold for 162,000 USD
Link.co 120,000 USD
Kitchen.co sold for 84,100 USD
UM.co for 65,817 USD
Coach.co sold for 29,814 USD
Heyday.co 45,000 USD
Upper.co 35,000 USD
CBD.co 50,000 USD
8.co 115,000 USD
Offices.co 22,467 USD
declare.co 22,000 USD
aspen.co 22,500 USD
cats.co 26,500 USD
circa.co 28,000 USD
civic.co 27,000 USD
ed.co 50,000 USD
feed.co 85,000 USD
G.co 1,5 Million
generate.co 39,500 USD
jot.co 38,5000 USD
kama.co 22,224 USD
lead.co 25,000 USD
leaf.co 89,000 USD
Mobile.co 238,000 USD
nurture.co 45,000 USD
o.co 350,000 USD
pay.co 46,087 USD
rival.co 30,000 USD
scalable.co 25,000 USD
smart.co 52,820 USD
tow.co 24,000 USD
and many, many others.