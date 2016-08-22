Buyer Protection Program

When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.

Next to our secure domain ownership transfer process, we strictly monitor all transactions. If anything looks weird, we take immediate action. And if the seller doesn't deliver on their part of the deal, we refund you within 24 hours.

Fast & easy transfers

98% of all domain ownership transfers are completed within 24 hours. The seller first delivers the domain to us, then we send you your tailored transfer instructions. Need help? Our domain ownership transfer specialists will assist you at no additional cost.

Hassle free payments

Pay by bank wire and get a 1% discount or use one of the most popular payment options available through our payment processor, Adyen. Adyen is the payment platform of choice for many leading tech companies like Uber & eBay.

Estimated VAT overview

Estimate in USD

Lease to Own conditions

USD $104
Monthly Payment
20
Months
)
)
Price overview

Full ownership after20 months

Long term service fee10%

Total purchase price 2,063

Estimate in USD

Make an offer conditions

Estimate in USD

The domain name

r2m.net

is for sale!
Domain Yurdu
Listed by
Domain Yurdu

Get this domain

Pay the full USD $1,875 now, or select Lease to Own, or make an offer.

Pick the price that matches your budget.

USD $104
Monthly Payment
20
Months
)
)
Full ownership after 20 months
More information

Next )
  • )Free Ownership transfer
  • )Free Transaction support
  • )Secure payments
Domain Yurdu
Listed by
Domain Yurdu
Buyer Protection program
Fast & easy transfers
Hassle free payments

The simple, safe way to buy domain names

No matter what kind of domain you want to buy or lease, we make the transfer simple and safe.

Here’s how it works )

Seller's notes about r2m.net

→ Domain Valuation Details:

‣ High search volume.

‣ High Demand:

• The keyword "r2m" is taken in 56 different domain name extensions.

• The keyword "r2m" appears in 2,643 other domain names.

(Source: dotdb.com.)

‣ First registered in 1999 or earlier. (Source: domaintools.com & archive.org.)

‣ .net is one of the best and most valuable global domain name extensions of this keyword. It is recognized and remembered by people worldwide—but that's not all. The major search engines also recognize .net as a leading domain for SEO purposes. This extension is especially very suitable for online businesses, portals, networks or large companies, etc.


Comparable Domains Sold:

p2p.co: $17,422

n2n.net: $8,500

b2s.de: $6,030

g2f.org: $4,330

h2r.net: $4,188

h2h.co: $3,999

g2g.net: $3,900

k2a.net: $3,500

s2a.org: $3,000

a2n.net: $2,500

r2c.net: $2,500

(source: namebio.com)


This high-quality and brandable domain name is available to purchase. Big opportunity to build a new project or increase your domain name/branding authority and your website's SEO power.


You can buy this domain name easily, quickly, and safely via dan.com which is one of the best domain escrow services.

Meet the owner of r2m.net

Domain Yurdu
Domain Yurdu

Member since 2016-08-22

Domain Yurdu is a premium and brandable domain reseller, brokerage, and consulting company. Turn your idea into a reality and secure your domain name with industry-leading domain marketplace dan.com's Buyer Protection Program before someone else does.

$1,875
/now
$104
/month
Buy