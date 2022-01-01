is for sale
Pero /ˈpɪroʊ, ˈpiːroʊ/ (Ancient Greek: Πηρώ) was a princess of Pylos. In Greek mythology, Pero was a daughter of Neleus and Chloris, and the wife of her cousin Bias. Her sons included Areius, Leodocus, and Talaus. The story of Pero is mentioned in Book XI of Homer's Odyssey. Pero's beauty attracted many suitors, but Neleus, her father, refused to give his daughter to any man unless he could raid the cattle of Iphicles from Phylace. In this version of the story, an unnamed seer volunteers to undertake the task. The cowherds capture him and keep him for a year, until he makes a prophecy. In the Odyssey, the story is told by the seer Theoklymenos about his ancestor Melampous
