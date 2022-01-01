Seller's notes about Pergolas.es

It's like paying a small rent for the best physical retail space in town but getting to own the space and having national coverage.





Owning a premium domain name is similar to owning a premium physical retail store location but better, just that not too many people are realizing it for the moment.





Other premium .es assets sold:

hoteles.es 334.000

auto.es 173.000

viajes.es 164.000

one.es 128.000

apuestas.es 123.000

motor.es 113.000

antivirus.es 63.000

primera.es 50.000

pizza.es 48.000

cocina.es 43.000

single.es 43.000

apartamentos.es 40.000

lampara.es 37.000

ofertas.es 35.000

secret.es 30.000

piscinas.es 27.000

enracha.es 27.000

scooter.es 25.000

cocinas.es 24.000





Why a premium domain name?

First of all for being Memorable (fewer ads needed to grow the business, more conversions, direct traffic - money saver).

We are living the information era, so a memorable domain name will make the difference in a crowded market.

Also, is providing credibility & authority, will increase the overall value of the business, being easier to sell it in the future and at a higher price.





* 12 monthly payments availability with 0% markup or up to 60 monthly payments with flexible long-term markup.





Great opportunity - even as an investment (a digital asset is better than gold).

A premium domain name is the safest and the cheapest way to start a business.

Literally, this is one in a lifetime opportunity when it's gone - it's gone.