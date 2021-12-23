OrganicSeeds.co

When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Next to our secure domain ownership transfer process, we strictly monitor all transactions. If anything looks weird, we take immediate action. And if the seller doesn't deliver on their part of the deal, we refund you within 24 hours.
98% of all domain ownership transfers are completed within 24 hours. The seller first delivers the domain to us, then we send you your tailored transfer instructions. Need help? Our domain ownership transfer specialists will assist you at no additional cost.
Pay by bank wire and get a 1% discount or use one of the most popular payment options available through our payment processor, Adyen. Adyen is the payment platform of choice for many leading tech companies like Uber & eBay.
Full ownership after12 months
Long term service fee0%
Total purchase price 7,200
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy or lease, we make the transfer simple and safe.Here’s how it works
Example of why you NEED this UNFORGETTABLE domain name:
Organic seed supplier specialising in vegetable, herb and flower seed. All of our organic seed lines are suitable to home gardeners and larger commercial growers. Where possible we make our seed varieties available in bulk quantities to ensure we are providing cost effective options for all growers. We also stock a larger range of organic bulk grain seed.
Our business is about helping your business :) And central to that core philosophy is - we believe an informed customer is both a happy customer and a repeat customer. People often ask us, "How do you value a Domain Name?" Well, here's one of the better answers to that question we've come across. Of course keep in mind its just a guide; nothing is ever written in stone (except heiroglyphics!) https://www.howmuchisadomainnameworth.com/ And something extremely important to remember is - its not just the cost of the Domain Name that's the issue, its how much VALUE that specific, unique, and unforgettable Domain Name can bring to your new venture - because its going to be the FOUNDATION of all that you build. Thus with your dreams, goals, and success at stake, the question is not whether or not you can afford to buy it, but rather, can you afford not to buy that Domain Name? So, on your path to your future, we wish you good 'luck' thrillseekers! Finally, here's a question for you - Does the future belong to whoever gets there first?See seller profile