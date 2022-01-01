Omniverse.Travel

When you buy a domain name at Dan.com, you’re automatically covered by our unique Buyer Protection Program. Read more about how we keep you safe on our Trust and Security page.
Next to our secure domain ownership transfer process, we strictly monitor all transactions. If anything looks weird, we take immediate action. And if the seller doesn't deliver on their part of the deal, we refund you within 24 hours.
98% of all domain ownership transfers are completed within 24 hours. The seller first delivers the domain to us, then we send you your tailored transfer instructions. Need help? Our domain ownership transfer specialists will assist you at no additional cost.
Pay by bank wire and get a 1% discount or use one of the most popular payment options available through our payment processor, Adyen. Adyen is the payment platform of choice for many leading tech companies like Uber & eBay.
Full ownership after6 months
Long term service fee0%
Total purchase price 12,888
No matter what kind of domain you want to buy or lease, we make the transfer simple and safe.Here’s how it works
Omniverse is the largest of the classical -verses, surpassing a multiverse or even any of the archverses by a transfinite factor. While frequently argued to contain absolutely everything, there are limits to the Omniverse's extent, reached when one attempts to derive something not part of a given understanding of reality.
Omniverse holds everything that can be accessed through progressive powersets of any particular base universe (or "reality") within itself. It is the limit of archverse recursion - this can be the first limit ordinal ω, or a much higher transfinite, depending on the level of recursion considered.
In a sense, it can indeed be argued to contain "all of Reality", but only in the sense that those below it observe it to be as such. The inhabitants of a universe, for instance, can posit the existence of a multiverse containing every possible state their universe could be in, and a megaverse allowing for looser laws of physics, and a gigaverse allowing for even fewer restrictions, but the limit of this application must be at the omniverse if they wish to stay within the concept of "things that are real". Thus, alternate omniverses in each others' relative Paradox Space contain things that cannot be mapped from one sense of "reality" to another.