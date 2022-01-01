Seller's notes about Omniverse.Quest

Omniverse is the largest of the classical -verses, surpassing a multiverse or even any of the archverses by a transfinite factor. While frequently argued to contain absolutely everything, there are limits to the Omniverse's extent, reached when one attempts to derive something not part of a given understanding of reality.

Omniverse holds everything that can be accessed through progressive powersets of any particular base universe (or "reality") within itself. It is the limit of archverse recursion - this can be the first limit ordinal ω, or a much higher transfinite, depending on the level of recursion considered.

In a sense, it can indeed be argued to contain "all of Reality", but only in the sense that those below it observe it to be as such. The inhabitants of a universe, for instance, can posit the existence of a multiverse containing every possible state their universe could be in, and a megaverse allowing for looser laws of physics, and a gigaverse allowing for even fewer restrictions, but the limit of this application must be at the omniverse if they wish to stay within the concept of "things that are real". Thus, alternate omniverses in each others' relative Paradox Space contain things that cannot be mapped from one sense of "reality" to another.